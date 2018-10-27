Report: Juventus Plans January Move for Paul Pogba

Serie A giant Juventus is planning to lure Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin during the January transfer window - and the Bianconeri will even consider using Alex Sandro as part of the deal.

France international Pogba has been a frustrated figure at Old Trafford this season after falling out with manager José Mourinho, opening the door to a possible exit from the north west.

A number of European heavyweights have been linked with a move for Pogba this season, but Juventus appears to be in the driving seat due to the midfielder's four-year spell in Italy prior to returning to Manchester United in 2016.

Saturday's edition of Tuttosport (via Football Italia) claims that Juventus is currently working out how it can strike a deal for the Frenchman during the next transfer window.

It is claimed that UEFA's decision to scrap the 'cup-tied' rule, which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sit out of Arsenal's run in the Europa League last season, has convinced the Bianconeri that a January move is the way to go as Pogba would be available in the Champions League.

Juve is looking to sign Pogba on a short-term loan for the remainder of the season which will include an obligation to buy the midfielder for over €70m.

The Italian giants are, however, also preparing a Plan B just in case Manchester United flat out refuse to enter negotiations during the next transfer window.

It has been reported that Juventus will delay talks until the summer if it has to, with it being added that long-term Manchester United target Sandro could be used to sweeten the deal as he continues to stall over new terms in Turin.