Juventus 'Plan January Move' for Paul Pogba With Long-Term Man Utd Target as Potential Makeweight

By 90Min
October 27, 2018

Serie A giants Juventus are planning to lure Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin during the January transfer window - and the Bianconeri will even consider using Alex Sandro as part of the deal.

France international Pogba has been a frustrated figure at Old Trafford this season after falling out with manager José Mourinho, opening the door to a possible exit from the north west.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A number of European heavyweights have been linked with a move for Pogba this season, but Juventus appear to be in the driving seat due to the midfielder's four-year spell in Italy prior to returning to Manchester United in 2016.

Saturday's edition of Tuttosport (via Football Italia) claims that Juventus are currently working out how they can strike a deal for the Frenchman during the next transfer window. 

It is claimed that UEFA's decision to scrap the 'cup-tied' rule, which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sit out of Arsenal's run in the Europa League last season, has convinced the Bianconeri that a January move is the way to go as Pogba would be available in the Champions League.

Juve are looking to sign Pogba on a short-term loan for the remainder of the season which will include an obligation to buy the midfielder for over €70m.

The Italian giants are, however, also preparing a Plan B just in case Manchester United flat out refuse to enter negotiations during the next transfer window.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It has been reported that Juventus will delay talks until the summer if they have to, with it being added that long-term Manchester United target Sandro could be used to sweeten the deal as he continues to stall over new terms in Turin.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)