Juventus 'Plan January Move' for Paul Pogba With Long-Term Man Utd Target as Potential Makeweight

Serie A giants Juventus are planning to lure Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin during the January transfer window - and the Bianconeri will even consider using Alex Sandro as part of the deal.

France international Pogba has been a frustrated figure at Old Trafford this season after falling out with manager José Mourinho, opening the door to a possible exit from the north west.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A number of European heavyweights have been linked with a move for Pogba this season, but Juventus appear to be in the driving seat due to the midfielder's four-year spell in Italy prior to returning to Manchester United in 2016.

Saturday's edition of Tuttosport (via Football Italia) claims that Juventus are currently working out how they can strike a deal for the Frenchman during the next transfer window.

United may have lost the game, but at least Pogba drew at Rock Paper Scissors pic.twitter.com/DkJKL8pGF9 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 23, 2018

It is claimed that UEFA's decision to scrap the 'cup-tied' rule, which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sit out of Arsenal's run in the Europa League last season, has convinced the Bianconeri that a January move is the way to go as Pogba would be available in the Champions League.

Juve are looking to sign Pogba on a short-term loan for the remainder of the season which will include an obligation to buy the midfielder for over €70m.

The Italian giants are, however, also preparing a Plan B just in case Manchester United flat out refuse to enter negotiations during the next transfer window.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It has been reported that Juventus will delay talks until the summer if they have to, with it being added that long-term Manchester United target Sandro could be used to sweeten the deal as he continues to stall over new terms in Turin.