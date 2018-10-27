Napoli vs Roma Preview: How to Watch, Key Battles, Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Following midweek Champions League action, attention switches to matchday 10 in Serie A as Roma travel to in-form Napoli.

Napoli suffered late heartbreak at PSG as Angel Di Maria netted in injury time to rescue a 2-2 draw, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side second in Group C.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Edin Dzeko grabbed a brace as Roma recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win over CSKA Moscow at the Stadio Olimpico, as they remained second on goal difference behind Real Madrid in Group G.

In contrasting domestic form, Napoli are chasing leaders Juventus on 21 points, whilst Roma sit seventh on 14 points.

With different ambitions, both will be striving for a positive result at the San Paolo. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Where? Stadio San Paolo When? Sunday 28 October @ 7:30pm (BST) How Can I Watch It? Eleven Sports 2

Key Battle







Lorenzo Insigne vs Edin Dzeko







Scorer in Napoli’s midweek draw with PSG, Lorenzo Insigne is having an impressive season – even by his standards.

The Italian international has six goals in eight league games, including the winner at Lazio on the opening day as he looks to replicate his personal record of 18 goals in 2016-17.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Alongside Dries Mertens, the 27-year-old has been instrumental since Gonzalo Higuain’s departure in July 2016 and will look to continue his fine form on Sunday.

Roma’s Edin Dzeko is yet to kick-start his recent goal scoring feats in Serie A, which might explain Roma’s disappointing position in Serie A. Having netted 16 last season, the two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City has just two league goals so far.

However, with Roma currently four points off rivals Lazio in fourth, the Bosnian remains pivotal to his side’s chances of European football next season.

Recent Form







Napoli are competing at the top once again. Partenopei have won all four home games so far, scoring nine and conceding two in the process.

Having finished 2nd in two of previous three campaigns, Ancelotti’s side will be pushing leaders Juventus all the way.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Having guided Roma to third in Serie A in his debut season, Eusebio Di Francesco is having a somewhat difficult start this term.

Despite Roma’s Champions League exploits, his side’s 2-0 loss at home to Spal on matchday 9 was already their third of the season. If the Rome club fail to avoid defeat on Sunday, the pressure could intensify on Francesco.

Team News







Long term absentees Alex Meret and Vlad Chiriches remain sidelined, while Kalidou Koulibaly is one yellow card away from a one-match suspension, having picked up four so far.

Winger Simone Verdi and midfielder Piotr Zielinski will be pushing for starts having featured in Napoli’s 3-0 win at Udinese last time out.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Roma will be without Diego Perotti, who picked up a calf injury in training on 15 October. The Argentinean has already missed the majority of his side’s games this season with injuries, while summer signing Steven N’Zonzi is in contention to make his seventh Serie A appearance.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli: (4-4-2) - Ospina, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Albiol, Malcuit, Verdi, Zeilinski, Hamsik, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.







Roma: (4-2-3-1)- Olsen, L. Pellegrini, Fazio, Manolas, Florenzi, De Rossi, N'Zonzi, El Shaaraw, L. Pellegrini, Under, Dzeko.



Predictions







Napoli have shown their title credentials and it would be hard see Roma halting their run this weekend.

Roma have the likes of Cenzig Under and Edin Dzeko, but Napoli’s front men pose a far potent threat.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Insigne and Mertens have nine league goals between them and could prove too hot to handle for the away side, as Napoli look to make it to three successive league wins.

Predicted Scoreline: Napoli 2-1 Roma