Paris Saint-Germain Set to Test West Ham's Resolve With Bid of Up to £50m for Talented Young Star

West Ham are braced for a bid for summer signing Issa Diop sooner rather than later, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain looking to add French talent to their squad.

The Mail report that the French giants could be willing to pay up to £50m for Diop, just months after the young defender joined the Hammers for a club record £21.9m.

The French giants have monitored Diop's progress for some time, with the 21-year-old racking up 85 appearances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse before arriving in east London this summer.

The talented defender has earned many plaudits so far this season for his imposing displays, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praising the young centre-back after he played a large part in the Hammers' 3-1 defeat of last season's Premier League runners up.





With United struggling at the back – Mourinho complaining once again about his resources (or lack thereof) in midweek – the Red Devils will also be in the mix if West Ham show any willingness to sell Diop.

Despite his parents being Moroccan and Senegalese, Diop has declared for the French national team – and although he is yet to make a senior appearance for his country, his current form is likely to result in a call-up sooner rather than later.

Issa Diop has kept Lukaku, Hazard and Harry Kane quiet.



He’s going to be a quality player the more he plays, I’m worried he won’t be a West Ham player in 15 months time. — ˗ˏˋ JΔMES ˊˎ˗ (@JameswhufcJones) October 20, 2018

Diop has made nine appearances so far for the Hammers and has formed a good partnership with fellow newcomer Fabian Balbuena, the pair especially impressing against United and in last month's stubborn 0-0 draw at home to high-flying Chelsea.