Arsenal Look to Man Utd Creator as Potential Replacement for Aaron Ramsey

Manchester United's midfielder Juan Mata has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal - as both players look set to leave their respective clubs when their contracts expire in the summer.

The Spanish midfielder has previously worked under Gunners boss Unai Emery at Valencia where he spent three seasons, and could be set for the switch to the Emirates amid speculation of Ramsey going in the other direction.

30-year-old Mata has so far failed to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the current campaign and according to reports from the Star, the Emirates is looking the most likely destination.

Emery is still an admirer of the United playmaker who left Valencia for Chelsea £37.1m in August 2011, and is said to be monitoring the Spanish midfielder's situation closely.

The Gunners boss will look to Mata should Ramsey leave the Emirates, after a 10-year stay in north London.

The 28-year-old Welshman is poised to become a free agent in June after Arsenal pulled the plug on contract talks.

In a strange twist, Ramsey is wanted by United but the chances of a New Year swap deal involving Mata – as happened with Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan last January – are looking unlikely with so many other interested parties.

Neither player will rush into any situation and will no doubt wait for the best offer for them. Ramsey has plenty of other options to consider, with Chelsea, AC Milan, Juventus and Valencia all in the queue for his signature.

Mata, meanwhile, is still keen on staying at Old Trafford. But a lack of first team appearances under boss Jose Mourinho may mean he could look elsewhere.

However with Mourinho's position at the club increasingly unclear, Mata may wait until a decision on the Portuguese boss' future before committing himself to the club.