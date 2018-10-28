Gary Neville Slams Huddersfield as 'Poor at Both Ends of the Pitch' Following Watford Loss

BBC Match of the Day pundit Gary Neville has slammed the performances of David Wagner's Huddersfield Town, who stay rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with 3 points.

The Terriers were poor in the 3-0 defeat at Watford, as they have been all season long, boasting the joint worst goal difference in the league and finding the net only four times.

"When you are struggling to score goals, and Huddersfield have notched only four this season, you have to defend well," the former England striker said on BBC's Match of the Day reported in the Examiner Live.

"And here, as David Wagner said, they didn't."

Phil Neville agreed and explained: "It is something they (Huddersfield) have done in the past, it is what kept them in the Premier League last year.

"They were always going to struggle for goals. Today I thought their defending was really poor," added the Three Lionesses manager.

"Roberto Pereyra's goal was a brilliant goal and when I first saw it I thought it was one of the best goals you will see in the Premier League this season, the way he dances round players, in and out and past three or four players - and a great finish at the end with the composure.

"But when you look at it from a defensive point of view David Wagner will not be happy," said Neville.

Former Manchester United and Everton defender Neville continued: "The first challenge is poor (from Zanka) and then he (Pereyra) gets to a position where you think there is no way he is going to go past four or five Huddersfield defenders, but he hardly touched the ball going through - he just ran in a straight line and touched it once.

"He goes through them like they weren't there, Billing puts up a bad challenge and he goes past the keeper easily.

"And that sums up Huddersfield really. The next goal he beat the full-back too easily, so they are letting in too many goals and they don't look a goal threat."

Huddersfield and Newcastle are the only teams yet to win in the Premier League this year but the Terrier's inferior goal difference ensures they sit all too comfortably at the foot of the table.