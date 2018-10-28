It's Imminent: Report Claims Lopetegui Will Be Sacked by Real Madrid & Replaced With Antonio Conte

Julen Lopetegui still believes he is the right man to lead Real Madrid after watching Barcelona trounce them with a 5-1 win at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

But, according to reports coming from Spain, he will not last another 24 hours at the helm.

Per Spanish outlet Onda Cero, Real are set to sack Lopetegui in the coming hours and, incredibly, will announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as his successor on Monday afternoon.

"We can expect that in the coming hours will be announced the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui. The club 's intention is to announce ANTONIO CONTE and present tomorrow at 13h," the above tweet reads in English.

Only debate among those reporters closest to Bernabeu hierarchy at moment is whether Lopetegui gets sacked before or after team’s flight gets back to Madrid — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 28, 2018

Former Chelsea boss Conte has been tipped to replace the Spaniard for a number of weeks, and it appears that the move is now imminent - at least according to this report - after Madrid were trounced by Barcelona in El Clásico. The loss has left them in ninth place.

“I feel sad at the moment, but with full strength to remain in charge of this group," Lopetegui told reporters after Sunday's loss, via Goal. “This is a tough blow, but I am strong enough to know everything can be turned around. There is a long way to go, and I have a lot of faith in this group of players.

“We all know how the world of football works, and the final responsibility lies with the coach. I am not stupid. But here we win together, and lose together.





"I still believe we are in an [early] stage of the season, and Madrid this year will celebrate."

Lopetegui was sacked as Spain's boss a day before the World Cup after taking the Madrid job and it's looking like he'll receive marching orders for the second time in less than five months.