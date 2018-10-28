It's Imminent: Report Claims Lopetegui Will Be Sacked by Real Madrid & Replaced With Antonio Conte

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Julen Lopetegui still believes he is the right man to lead Real Madrid after watching Barcelona trounce them with a 5-1 win at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

But, according to reports coming from Spain, he will not last another 24 hours at the helm.

Per Spanish outlet Onda Cero, Real are set to sack Lopetegui in the coming hours and, incredibly, will announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as his successor on Monday afternoon.

"We can expect that in the coming hours will be announced the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui. The club 's intention is to announce ANTONIO CONTE and present tomorrow at 13h," the above tweet reads in English.

Former Chelsea boss Conte has been tipped to replace the Spaniard for a number of weeks, and it appears that the move is now imminent - at least according to this report - after Madrid were trounced by Barcelona in El Clásico. The loss has left them in ninth place.

“I feel sad at the moment, but with full strength to remain in charge of this group," Lopetegui told reporters after Sunday's loss, via Goal“This is a tough blow, but I am strong enough to know everything can be turned around. There is a long way to go, and I have a lot of faith in this group of players.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“We all know how the world of football works, and the final responsibility lies with the coach. I am not stupid. But here we win together, and lose together. 


"I still believe we are in an [early] stage of the season, and Madrid this year will celebrate."

Lopetegui was sacked as Spain's boss a day before the World Cup after taking the Madrid job and it's looking like he'll receive marching orders for the second time in less than five months.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)