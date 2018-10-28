Jermaine Jenas Praises Recent Upturn in Form of Spurs' Eric Dier

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Former Tottenham midfielder turned pundit Jermaine Jenas has heaped the praise on Spurs man Eric Dier for his recent upturn in form following a period where the English international seemed to be in 'a dark place,' according to Jenas.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a return to form in recent weeks with a few stellar performances for club and country - in particular his performance during England's 3-2 away win over Spain in Seville.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Jenas wrote: “Harry Winks has been excellent and Eric Dier, who looked to be in a dark place form-wise, was immense for England against Spain and has continued to play like that since.

“That said, player for player you would imagine Manchester City would beat Tottenham on Monday night at Wembley, even though there are signs that Spurs’ best Premier League form is returning," added the former England man.

Jenas was highlighting Dier’s return to the top of his game ahead of Spurs’ clash against Manchester City this weekend, raving about his recent performances but citing the lack of quality for Tottenham, thus giving Manchester City the edge.

Dier has started eight games for Mauricio Pochettino's side this term, even bagging a goal at Wembley in the clash against Cardiff City earlier this month - his first Premier League goal in 546 days.

