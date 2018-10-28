Man Utd Join Arsenal in Hunt to Sign €50m-Rated Roma Starlet Cengiz Ünder

Manchester United and Arsenal are both believed to be preparing to make Roma an offer for their tenacious winger Cengiz Ünder, with the Turkish starlet set to cost potential any suitors around €50m.

The 21-year-old has been making a name for himself in Serie A, and has already scored two goals and made two assists in the league so far this season.





Ünder has also excelled in the Champions League - scoring twice in three matches. The midfield live wire in widely viewed as a future superstar, and is believed to be on the radar of a number of elite football clubs.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, the Gunners have been keen admirers of the youngster since his days with Turkish outfit Başakşehir, and have monitored the player's development closer. Meanwhile, United boss José Mourinho has publicly expressed his desire to bolster his squad, and is eager to bring in a new winger to inject some energy into his side.

However, Barcelona are also believed to be keen on signing Ünder, and may look to capitalise on Roma's interest in the likes of Malcom and Ousmane Dembélé to secure a deal. Malcom was snatched from under Roma's nose at the last moment in last summer's transfer window, and could be loaned to the I Giallorossi as part of a deal for Ünder.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Turkey international, who already earned ten caps at senior level, has a contract with Roma until 2022, which means that he is unlikely to leave the club for a low transfer fee. However, in today's wildly inflated transfer market, €50m for a player of Ünder's potential may not seem excessive for elite sides looking to invest in a future star of the game.

Meanwhile, Juventus vice chairman Pavel Nedvěd has admitted that he's eager to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in January, and has claimed the midfielder in one of the best players in the world.

The Frenchman is rumoured to be unsettled at Old Trafford, and may well look for a return to the club where he won four Serie A titles in four consecutive years.