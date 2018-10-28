Napoli Set Huge Asking Price for Reported Liverpool Target Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is attracting attention from all over Europe this season, and with good reason.

The Italian forward has scored eight goals in 11 outings in all competitions this season and looks much improved playing under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has deployed him in a more central role since taking over from Maurizio Sarri.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Liverpool, in particular, are believed to be very keen on signing the Italy international. But there's likely to be competition from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain if it ever comes to the player leaving Naples.

According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Inside Futbol), I Partenopei aren't interested in selling their player and have set a price tag of €90m to ward off potential suitors.

The 27-year-old still has four years left on his current deal with Napoli, who are in a very strong position due to the lack of a release clause in his deal.

The Reds, though, have shown a willingness to spend big on targets as of late. But as to whether or not they'd be open to forking out €90m on a player who will be 28 next season is something we'll probably have to wait on.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

PSG, meanwhile, are said to be looking to bring the Italian in as a replacement for Neymar.

The Guardian have reported as much in light of sources claiming that the attacker could possibly return to Spain to either rejoin Barcelona or make the controversial move to their rivals Real Madrid.

Barca, though, have distanced themselves from the rumours. Yet it's no secret that Madrid are huge admirers of the Brazilian and they could make a move next year.