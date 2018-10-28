Pundit Admits Newcastle Midfielder is 'Not Good Enough' for Recall to International Squad

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Former Scottish international and Celtic man John Collins has slammed Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, saying he's not good enough to play for England again.

The 26-year-old midfielder recently spoke of how he has given up hope of a recall to the Three Lions side and Collins feels the Englishman has failed to perform at a level which would encourage Gareth Southgate to pick up the phone anyway. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I don’t think he’s good enough to be in the England team,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“I think he’s a decent player. He’s got a good long pass, sometimes he tries it too much, that big diagonal. But he’s a decent player, but for me he’s not an English international.”

Shelvey, on a reported £70,000-per-week at St James’ Park, has started seven games for the Magpies this season creating one assist and has endured a torrid winless start under Rafa Benitez this campaign.

FBL-EURO-2016-ENG-TRAINING

Joining from Swansea in January 2016 for £12m, Shelvey went on to be a first team regular at Newcastle United - last season starting 25 times and missing 4 matches through suspensions. 

The ex-Liverpool man's last appearance for his country was in 2015 against France in a 2-0 win for the Three Lions at Wembley.

