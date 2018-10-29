Jamie Redknapp Slams 'Embarrassing' Tottenham Hotspur for Failing to Match Manager's Ambition

October 29, 2018

Jamie Redknapp insists Mauricio Pochettino's frustration at Tottenham Hotspur is understandable, as questions over the club's ambition to win silverware persist.

The Lilywhites host Manchester City on Monday night and ahead of the match, manager Pochettino admitted to not being completely satisfied with the club, despite achieving their best ever start to a Premier League season.

Redknapp sympathises with the Argentine and stated that Tottenham's lack of summer signings ahead of their campaign was not sensible.

"It felt like this was Tottenham's big opportunity this year, so I get his frustration," Redknapp said, according to Sky Sports News.

"To be the only Premier League team not to sign a single player in the summer did not make any sense at all. No team is perfect, so why would Tottenham be any different?"

⚽️ It’s matchday! 🙌 #COYS #THFC

Pochettino has recently been linked with the manager's job at Real Madrid, and the speculation seems to grow with every bad result the European champions record. Redknapp has warned that Tottenham need to match the 46 year-old's ambition or risk losing him to another club.

"They have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino and every club in the world would want him. He has kept it all going and got them on a good run in the Premier League when other managers might have thrown in the towel.", he said.

"Spurs don't want a situation where they have an unsettled, unhappy manager, because if he was to go, that would be an opportunity for a lot of the players to go as well.

"The club need to keep him happy and satisfy his ambition, but not by doing anything special. I'm not saying they need to go out and spend £200m or £300m, but they have to deliver what they say they are going to deliver. If he wants something, give it to him. He's special."

