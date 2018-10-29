Liverpool Star Georginio Wijnaldum Reveals Why it's Hard to Play Against Struggling Teams

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted Cardiff made it tough for his side on Saturday, despite the Reds running out comfortable winners against the Bluebirds.

Jurgen Klopp's side came out 4-1 winners against Cardiff on Saturday, with Sadio Mane among the scorers in what was a comfortable victory for the Reds.

Cardiff didn’t make it easy for Liverpool however, as Neil Warnock seemingly set up his side to not make things uncomfortable for their hosts at Anfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Dutchman Wijnaldum admitted that games against lower ranked opposition can be difficult, explaining why in quotes via the Liverpool Echo.





He said: “I don’t want to say boring but it’s, of course, more difficult than other games.





“When you play a top team they will try to create chances so when you have the ball you will have more spaces. They will try to press you and maybe behind the guy that will press there will be space.

"But, with (Cardiff), they don’t really press, they were marking the spaces and they had wingers who were like a left back and right back.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“It was difficult and we managed to score four goals so it was a good result.”

Mohamed Salah was a standout performer for Liverpool, with the Egyptian winger scoring his fourth goal in three games. Wijnaldum however believes Salah needs to continue to perform to prove he is back on form.

“We will see,” said the Dutchman. “He has to continue to do that in a lot of games, not only the four games. But he is on a good way and I hope he keeps it like that.”