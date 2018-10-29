Twitter Reacts to Wembley's Ploughed Field Look Ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester City

Just 30 hours after the Wembley surface was shredded by the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, the 'home of football' hosts Tottenham's Monday night Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Showing visible signs of wear and tear, the once lush green carpet now resembles something more of a poorly kept allotment, along with various NFL lines and numbers still visible among the limited remaining blades of grass.





Fans of rival clubs have been quick to mock Spurs - whose new stadium is yet to be opened due to ongoing safety concerns with some suggesting they should have opted for the smaller, but more playable surface of Stadium MK.





Here's the best that Twitter had to offer on the topic of Tottenham's latest stadium woe...

📸 The Wembley pitch ahead of kick-off. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rUvRIrKiCK — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) October 29, 2018





Better off playing it at Milton Keynes - full stadium and better playing surface. An embarrassment to the premier league and global audience — Johno ✖️ (@Talkinoutmyarse) October 29, 2018





Looks like a patch blanket that my mum used to make 🤢 — LillywhiteTHFC (@loveofthelane) October 29, 2018

De Bruyne playing on this Wembley pitch... pic.twitter.com/BCRmIGW8YT — 1886 (@1886_blog) October 29, 2018

Pitch is a disgrace, honestly Spurs are a joke club https://t.co/O2StnQN0rl — Buvey (@lawrence_bury) October 29, 2018

Some saw the NFL markings as an opportunity for commentators to more accurately predict where the ball is in play;

At least commentators will be able to accurately describe the distance to goal for free kicks, Thunderbolts etc. None of this 35 yards out bollocks when it's more like 21. — TomTraubert (@TomTraubert2009) October 29, 2018

Others were quick to point out how the Wembley pitch is nothing compared to previous games...

Before people start moaning about the Wembley pitch tonight, please remember that Charlton were forced to play on *this* at Stamford Bridge in 2003 #beach pic.twitter.com/4YgPldE1hz — Evan Bartlett (@ev_bartlett) October 29, 2018

Some however, are simply fed up of all the talk of the state of the pitch...