Man Utd Midfielder Paul Pogba Handed £350 Fine and 3 Points on Driving Licence for Speeding

By 90Min
October 30, 2018

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been handed a £350 fine and three points on his driving licence for speeding last year. 

The midfielder, who scored in United’s narrow 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday, was driving 40mph in a 30mph zone on 15 September 2017. 

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba appeared before magistrates in Preston on Monday, having also been accused of failing to provide details to police, a charge that was dismissed.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The former Juventus star was also ordered to pay £115 costs and a £35 victim surcharge. 

The France international, who cost United a then world record fee of £89m in 2016/17, is understood to have been on a provisional licence after having previously had his licence revoked. 

Despite leading France to their first World Cup final triumph in 20 years, the 25-year-old has endured a tough time at United, with constant speculation over his future at Old Trafford. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speculation earlier in the season suggested Pogba and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho have a strained relationship but the midfielder has still managed to grab three goals and three assists in ten Premier League appearances so far this term. 

Pogba's team currently sit eighth in the Premier League, five points off the Champions League places, and have hit form in recent weeks after a poor start. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

A 2-2 draw at Chelsea signalled an upturn in fortunes for Mourinho's side and they grabbed a 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Serie A champions Juventus in the Champions League. 

