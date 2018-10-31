Alisson Admits He Came Off the Pitch 'Angry' After 4-1 Win Over Cardiff This Weekend

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed that he was frustrated after conceding during his side's 4-1 victory over Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side enjoyed a huge amount of possession and were comfortably the stronger side against Cardiff but, with Liverpool leading 2-0, Alisson was unable to stop Callum Paterson scoring with the Bluebirds' only shot on target. Fortunately for Liverpool, they remained in control as late goals from Xherdan Shaqiri and Mohamed Salah ensured victory for the Reds.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview on Liverpool's official website, the Ballon d'Or nominee admitted: "I came off the pitch very angry, definitely, for having conceded. The objective for the entire team is a clean sheet so it’s frustrating to have conceded.

"But the most important thing is the result; the victory is more important for me. It is mixed emotions – you’re angry at having conceded but that soon blows over and the victory is the most beneficial thing to us.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We were really unlucky with the goal we conceded, it was a deflection and there was nothing really the defence could have done. We need to work hard and continue on this trajectory. We’re definitely on the right track."





Alisson then admitted that, despite Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season, the players can certainly improve and continue to rival Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

He said: "We know we can improve on the pitch and I think that’s a positive thing, taking into account the campaign we’ve had up until now – joint-leaders with Manchester City – and there is still room for growth, both technically and tactically.

"It’s a positive thing for us and a positive thing we can work towards, so we’re always aware it’s a difficult league and we can give everything on the pitch.

"That’s our biggest challenge: to continue growing and continue to get better, so when other clubs maybe have a dip or have peaked, we can continue getting better and doing our best on the pitch."