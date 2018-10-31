Arsenal Midfielder Ruled Out for Two Weeks With Thigh Injury

Arsenal have officially announced that midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, is out for two weeks having picked up a thigh injury.

The Gunners' injury woes this season have predominantly been in defence so far, with Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolašinac both struggling with injury problems. This has forced Unai Emery to play Granit Xhaka at left-back in Arsenal's last two games.

MB Media/GettyImages

The news of Elneny's injury lay-off came from the club's official website, and will come as a nuisance to Emery with Arsenal's games coming thick and fast at the moment.

Between the 31st October and the 8th November, the north London club face three fixtures against Blackpool, Liverpool and Sporting CP.

Whilst Emery would almost certainly have fielded a full-strength side against Liverpool, the Spaniard will likely choose to rest some of his stars against Blackpool and Sporting.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Thus far, Elneny has started all of the Gunners' three Europa League games and has played a key role in their 100% record in the competition to date. Therefore, the injury will come as more of a blow to Arsenal than many would have expected, as Emery must now re-think his team selection in the upcoming cup matches.

Of the suitable replacements available to Emery are Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Aaron Ramsey. However, Torreira, Xhaka and Gunedouzi all played the full 90 against Crystal Palace on Sunday and would likely benefit from a rest against Blackpool on Wednesday.

Therefore, there is a good chance that Emery will dip into some of Arsenal's youth te for the League Cup fixture, with Emile Smith-Rowe an option having impressed in his cameo appearances thus far.

Pleguezuelo, Nketiah, Smith Rowe and Willock all involved with first-team training today despite Checkatrade Trophy game tonight. Suggests they will be involved tomorrow. Still no sign of Monreal or Kolasinac in the pictures Arsenal have posted. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 30, 2018

Whilst Emery can find a temporary solution for now, the Gunners' coach may well be looking to bolster his midfield in January to avoid problems like this in the future.

With Aaron Ramsey looking set to leave the club in either January or in the summer, Arsenal may become further stretched in the midfield area if they decide not to invest.

Arsenal next face Blackpool at the Emirates on Wednesday evening, a game which represents a more than presentable opportunity for Emery's side to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup. In last year's competition, the Gunners were defeated by Manchester City in the final so will be looking to make amends in this season's campaign.