BeIN Sport Pundit Andy Gray Fires Warning Shot at Tottenham Ahead of Move to New Stadium

Andy Gray has warned Tottenham that they will only be able to fill their new stadium if they 'give the fans the team to fill it.'

Spurs failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window as they prepare to move into a new stadium at the start of next year.

Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester United in the @PremierLeague on January 13 could be the first fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (@MirrorSport) pic.twitter.com/VU1QOqDty6 — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) October 26, 2018

The original plan was to move into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but delays have pushed back those plans, with the club reportedly investing over £600m on the new 62,000 seater stadium.

Gray advised the Spurs hierarchy to back manager Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer window or they'll be left behind the Premier Leagues big boys.

"I think between now and the end of the season, Tottenham have got to make a decision," Gray told beIN Sports. "A - do they want to be with Man City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool? Or do they want to be in that bracket below?

"They will have a wonderful stadium, but just enough players to keep them in the top six, maybe the top four. Although they've invested hugely in the stadium, the only way they're going to fill that stadium is if you give the fans the team to fill it.

"If you have a wonderful, beautiful stadium, state of the art, but your team aren't competitive, you aren't filling it."

"I think that between now and the end of this season Tottenham have got to make a decision. Do they want to be up there with Manchester City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool, or do they want to be in that little bracket below."#beINPL #THFC pic.twitter.com/QxCjgVg0lB — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) October 31, 2018

Tottenham's star players are all signed up to long term contracts, with midfielder Dele Alli penning a new six-year contract on Tuesday. But the issue is with their lack of spending in the transfer market with a net spend of just £29m since Pochettino's arrival in 2014.