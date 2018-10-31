Crystal Palace Among Host of Clubs in the Race for Porto Star Ahead of Summer Contract Expiry

Crystal Palace are reportedly one of a host of clubs interested in acquiring Hector Herrera from Porto, as the Mexican's contract runs down.

The central midfielder is one of Porto's most important players, and has already featured for the Liga NOS giants eight times this season, scoring once. The Mexican has also netted once in his three Champions League appearances this season.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

According to Record (via Sport Witness), an auction is ongoing between multiple European clubs to try and prise Herrera away from Porto, who may be looking to sell the midfielder before his contract expires next summer.

It's understood that Roma, Inter, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Watford are all interested in the Mexican, but it's Roma who are currently leading the chase. Palace dispatched scouts to Porto's most recent domestic game to watch Herrera and gauge whether he'd be a good signing for the Eagles but were only able to watch him in a limited capacity given that he started on the bench.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

While Herrera would be a significant upgrade in midfield for Palace, it wouldn't particularly solve their goalscoring problems. The south London club have found the back of the net just seven times in 10 Premier League matches this season.

However if the Eagles are keen on the Mexican midfielder, they'll need to move quickly and beat the competition to his signature.