Jose Mourinho Escapes Touchline Ban After Abusive Language Charge Not Proven

October 31, 2018

Jose Mourinho has avoided punishment after a charge of 'abusive, insulting or improper language' could not be proven, although the FA is considering an appeal.

The Manchester United manager is alleged to have said: 'fodas filhos de puta' (Portuguese for 'f**k off sons of b*****s') into a TV camera after the comeback win over Newcastle earlier this month.

United reversed an early two-goal deficit to win 3-2 and relieve some of the pressure the media had been piling onto Mourinho.

An Independent Regulatory Commission reached a verdict of 'found not proven', much to the surprise of the FA, who thought they had sufficient evidence to win the case according to the Daily Mail.


They will wait for written reasons for the verdict to be published later this week before deciding whether to appeal.

United feel vindicated by the decision after their legal department strongly contested the charge and compiled a strong defence to secure a surprise victory against English football's governing body, which rarely loses cases of this nature.

Former United striker Wayne Rooney was retrospectively handed a two-match ban for swearing into a camera while celebrating a goal against West Ham in 2011.

Mourinho appeared to make reference to the charges against him when asked about Paul Pogba's penalty-taking technique after the Premier League win over Everton on Sunday.

"Let me choose the words. I don't want to be punished," he said, before adding: "I don't like Mickey Mouses. Fragile, afraid to take penalties."

United have taken seven points from their last three Premier League games to ease the pressure on Mourinho.

