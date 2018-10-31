Leicester Owner's Son Pays Emotional Tribute to 'Extraordinary' Father on Instagram After Tragedy

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Leicester City's late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, has paid a touching tribute on Instagram to the role his father played in his life and the legacy he has left behind.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people to lose their lives on Saturday evening after the helicopter carrying them spiralled out of control and crashed outside the stadium. Leicestershire Police confirmed the following day that the five individuals on board had been killed in the crash and subsequent fire.



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In an Instagram post (as quoted by Aey Saengduang ), Aiyawatt wrote: "I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming support. What happened made me realise how important my dad was to many people over the world and I'm touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts.

"I'm extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father. From him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that.

"I know that I will receive the support I need to make this happen and I am so grateful for all your messages and kind words."



Christopher Furlong/GettyImages

He added: "For a long time, my father taught me to be strong and to take care of my family. He had a way of teaching me about life and work without making it seem like lesson. He was my mentor and role model.

"Today, he has left me with a legacy to continue and I will do everything I can to carry on his big vision and dreams.

"My family and I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your sincere kindness and good intentions during the most difficult time for us. I miss you dad, with all of my heart."



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages