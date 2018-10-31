Liverpool Outcast Adam Bogdan Reveals His Anfield Career Is Over Unless 'Something Crazy' Happens

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has been hesitant to call it a day on his Anfield career, but has now revealed that he believes his Liverpool days are over.

Although Liverpool have an undisputed first choice goalkeeper in Alisson, their backup has been a somewhat up in the air this season. Loris Karius was sent on a loan move to Besiktas in the summer, while Simon Mignolet stayed at the club, seemingly having been promoted to number two. That left little room for Bogdan, who is currently on loan at Hibernian.

The Hungarian international's contract lasts until next summer, whereby he will leave the club with the exception of 'something crazy' happening to keep him there. The 31-year-old said “I am still a Liverpool player but it is running out, I am considering myself more a Hibs player," when speaking to the Scotsman.

“In my head unless some crazy thing happens the contract will run out.” Bogdan still keeps in touch with some Liverpool staff, goalkeeper coach John Achterberg and a physio send an e-mail 'every now and again.'





Bogdan is now playing at Hibernian under his former Bolton coach, Neil Lennon. He was bought to Liverpool from Bolton by Brendan Rogers, but mistakes in games against Watford and Exeter City saw current manager Jurgen Klopp lose faith.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Realistically, the Hungarian's time at the club was over shortly after he arrived. Just six months into his Liverpool career, Danny Ward was recalled from his loan.

Subsequently, Bogdan was sent on loan to Wigan Athletic, where he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which saw him go two years without playing senior football.





“When Danny Ward came back I did not really know until the next day,” he says. “I never felt the way I feel here with [Neil] Lennon for example. Wigan came in. I accepted it. But maybe it was not the right decision. They trained at Bolton’s training ground at the time – it was almost like travelling back in time. It was weird. It was maybe a bit of a rushed decision but I wanted to play."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

“Having been out so long with my knee, I was not sure if I was going to play another game of football." Bogdan is now playing in the Scottish Premiership with Hibernian and admits he is in a 'very good situation now'.