Paris Saint-Germain Considering Move for Alexis Sanchez if One of Attacking Trio Leave This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move to sign out of favour forward Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United if one of their top players leaves at the end of the season.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, scoring only four goals in 26 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

It was reported earlier this month that Sanchez was keen on a move to PSG and now it appears the French champions may reciprocate his interest if Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leaves the Parc des Princes next summer.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

"There has been some whispers that PSG want to take Alexis off of the club next summer," a source close to United told the Sun. "It's no secret he has struggled and not lived up to the expectations. He isn't getting any younger and it might never work for him.

"There was interest before the club signed him but he preferred staying in England at the time. That may have changed now. One of their top stars could go and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that a deal could be struck between the two clubs."





Qatari-owned PSG are one of the few teams in world football who would be capable of affording Sanchez's extortionate wages, although he may have to take a pay cut from the £505,000-a-week he currently earns.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sanchez has only started four of United's ten Premier League matches so far this season and didn't make it off the bench in Sunday's win over Everton.