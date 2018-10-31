Tottenham Youngster Set for Rare Start in Carabao Cup Meeting With West Ham United

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to hand a surprising start to centre-back Juan Foyth in the side's Carabao Cup clash against West Ham on Wednesday night.

The young Argentine has yet to feature for Spurs this season but looks set to make his first appearance of the campaign at the London Stadium.



According to the Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke , Foyth is set to be one of a number of changes that Pochettino will make to the side after Spurs were in action against Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday night.

Along with the 20-year-old, both Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are also set to be handed starts in the game after making their recoveries from injuries to feature against City.



Speaking after the game on Monday, Pochettino revealed Eriksen would 'maybe' start on Wednesday and that whilst he was keen on bringing Alli back into the fold too, he was mindful of any potential setbacks.





He said: "We don't want to suffer again a set-back. We will see if he feels well enough to maybe be available on Wednesday from the beginning.





"We will see if he can play one hour or 80 minutes. We need to assess every day."

⏱️ 🗣️ Mauricio: "It's another derby. We need to assess the players and try to be competitive again." #COYS pic.twitter.com/4a2fgMUJYx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 31, 2018