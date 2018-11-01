Juventus vs Cagliari Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Defending champions Juventus welcome Cagliari to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, hoping to maintain their six point lead over second placed Inter at the top of Serie A.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have dropped just two points in all competitions, having drawn with Genoa in their penultimate league match - which ended an eight match winning streak in the league - and are hoping to go 14 consecutive matches unbeaten with a victory against the Sardinian outfit.
Quanta qualità 👌#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/q4YNojHZqz— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 1, 2018
Meanwhile, I Rossoblu sit 12th in Serie A and could move into the top half of the table - should they earn a surprise three points in Turin.
Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's encounter below.
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 3 November
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|19:30 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Allianz Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Eleven Sports 2/ Eleven Sports Facebook
|Referee?
|Maurizio Mariani
Team News
Predicted Lineups
|Juventus
|Szczęsny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanić, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandžukić, Ronaldo.
|Cagliari
|Cragno; Srna, Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Padoin; Ioniță, Bradarić, Barella; Castro;
Pedro, Pavoletti.
Head to Head Record
La Vecchia Signora have the better record going into Saturday's match. They have won 23 of their 37 matches in all competitions, with Cagliari triumphing on just four occasions.
There have been ten draws between the two sides, the last of which came back in May 2015 - the last occasion in which the Sardinian side scored.
The Bianconeri are unbeaten in 16 matches against the Rossoblu, with their last defeat a 2-0 loss away in November 2009.
Recent Form
Allegri's side are unbeaten this campaign and are hoping to add to their victory over Empoli, which brought them back to winning ways after Genoa prevented them from earning a club-record ninth consecutive league win to the start the season.
Cagliari are 15 points behind Juventus in the league, but are unbeaten in their last three matches.
Tanti auguri Vecchia Signora, 121 anni di trionfi e ancora tanto futuro ! ⚪️⚫️ #Juve121 #juventus #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/eFgKPzi2f4— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) November 1, 2018
Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:
|Juventus
|Cagliari
|Empoli 1-2 Juventus (27/10)
|Cagliari 2-1 Chievo (28/10)
|Manchester United 0-1 Juventus (23/10)
|Fiorentina 1-1 Cagliari (21/10)
|Juventus 1-1 Genoa (20/10)
|Cagliari 2-0 Bologna (6/10)
|Udinese 0-2 Juventus (6/10)
|Inter 2-0 Cagliari (29/9)
|Juventus 3-0 Young Boys (2/10)
|Cagliari 0-0 Sampdoria (26/9)