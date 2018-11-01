Juventus vs Cagliari Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Defending champions Juventus welcome Cagliari to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, hoping to maintain their six point lead over second placed Inter at the top of Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have dropped just two points in all competitions, having drawn with Genoa in their penultimate league match - which ended an eight match winning streak in the league - and are hoping to go 14 consecutive matches unbeaten with a victory against the Sardinian outfit.

Meanwhile, I Rossoblu sit 12th in Serie A and could move into the top half of the table - should they earn a surprise three points in Turin.





Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's encounter below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 3 November What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2/ Eleven Sports Facebook Referee? Maurizio Mariani

Team News





Juventus remain without Emre Can, who is expected to be sidelined until December, following surgery for a thyroid nodule. However, his compatriot Sami Khedira could return against Cagliari.





The former Real Madrid midfielder has struggled with muscular injuries this season, but he participated in Tuesday's training session.





Mario Mandžukić, who sustained an ankle injury in the draw against Genoa and missed Juventus' last two matches, also took park in Tuesday's training and is expected to feature for the Bianconeri against the Rossoblu.





Meanwhile, both Federico Bernardeschi and Giorgio Chiellini are doubts with muscular fatigue, although the defender could feature, having missed the match against Empoli as a precaution.





Cagliari could have trio Charalampos Lykogiannis, Ragnar Klavan and Diego Farias return for the encounter. All three have been nursing muscular injuries but took part in a differentiated training session on Tuesday.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczęsny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanić, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandžukić, Ronaldo.

Cagliari Cragno; Srna, Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Padoin; Ioniță, Bradarić, Barella; Castro;

Pedro, Pavoletti.



Head to Head Record

La Vecchia Signora have the better record going into Saturday's match. They have won 23 of their 37 matches in all competitions, with Cagliari triumphing on just four occasions. There have been ten draws between the two sides, the last of which came back in May 2015 - the last occasion in which the Sardinian side scored. The Bianconeri are unbeaten in 16 matches against the Rossoblu, with their last defeat a 2-0 loss away in November 2009. Recent Form Allegri's side are unbeaten this campaign and are hoping to add to their victory over Empoli, which brought them back to winning ways after Genoa prevented them from earning a club-record ninth consecutive league win to the start the season.

Cagliari are 15 points behind Juventus in the league, but are unbeaten in their last three matches. Tanti auguri Vecchia Signora, 121 anni di trionfi e ancora tanto futuro ! ⚪️⚫️ #Juve121 #juventus #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/eFgKPzi2f4 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) November 1, 2018 Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures: Juventus Cagliari Empoli 1-2 Juventus (27/10) Cagliari 2-1 Chievo (28/10) Manchester United 0-1 Juventus (23/10) Fiorentina 1-1 Cagliari (21/10) Juventus 1-1 Genoa (20/10) Cagliari 2-0 Bologna (6/10) Udinese 0-2 Juventus (6/10) Inter 2-0 Cagliari (29/9) Juventus 3-0 Young Boys (2/10) Cagliari 0-0 Sampdoria (26/9)

Prediction







Juventus may not have been at their best against Empoli, but they'll likely be a different beast in front of their home fans this weekend.





Cristiano Ronaldo is a man in form, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in ten league appearances, and he will undoubtedly pose a threat against the Sardinian side.





Cagliari are on a good run and are unbeaten at home, but have lost three of their five matches on their travels. Juve are a different class of opposition in comparison to Chievo and Bologna, and despite earning a respectable point against the likes of Fiorentina away, it seems a formality that the Turin outfit will take all three points ahead of their Champions League encounter with Manchester United.





Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Cagliari