Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Kick Off Time & More

Wolfsburg host high-flying Borussia Dortmund at the Volkswagen Arena this Saturday. Dortmund sit atop of the Bundesliga table, and will be looking to bounce back after slipping to a draw against Hertha Berlin last weekend.

Wolfsburg have had a relatively poor start to the season, but are coming off back-to-back wins in the DFB Pokal and Bundesliga.

Here is 90min's preview for the fixture.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 3rd November 2018 What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 GMT Where Is it Played? Volkswagen Arena TV Channel/Live Stream Bet365 TV

Team News

Borussia Dortmund should welcome back Paco Alcacer, he recovers from a thigh Injury and may play a part in the clash. Shinji Kagawa, Jeremy Toljan, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer and Thomas Delaney are all doubtful, whilst Manuel Akanji is out with a groin injury.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Wolfsburg have concerns over six players: Jeffrey Bruma, Admir Mehmedi, Josuha Guilavogui, Felix Klaus, Ignacio Camacho and Ismail Azzaoui. Sebastian Jung will face a fitness test to see if he will play a part.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Burki, Hakimi, Toprak, Zagadou, Diallo, Witsel, Dahoud, Sancho, Gotze, Guerreiro, Reus. Wolfsburg Casteels, William, Brooks, Knoche, Roussillon, Steffen, Arnold, Gerhardt, Brekalo, Weghorst, Ginzczek.

Recent Form

Borussia Dortmund have been in wonderful form this season, however, their draw with Hertha Berlin was a disappointing result, especially as it came a few days after dismantling Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Wolfsburg have had a shakier start to this season. Die Wolfe sit in 10th position and have won, drawn, and lost three games so far. Their last home match was a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich, but they have won the last two games against Hannover & Fortuna respectively.

Here's how each of the sides have fared in their last 5 competitive fixtures.

Wolfsburg Borussia Dortmund Wolfsburg 2-0 Hannover (30/10) B. Dortmund 2-2 Hertha Berlin (27/10) Wolfsburg 3-0 F Dusseldorf (27/10) B. Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid (24/10) Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich (20/10) B. Dortmund 4-0 Stuttgart (20/10) Wolfsburg 0-2 Werder Bremen (05/10) B. Dortmund 4-3 FC Augsburg (06/10) Wolfsburg 2-2 Borussia M'gladbach (29/09) B. Dortmund 3-0 AS Monaco (03/10)

Head to Head Record

Wolfsburg and Dortmund met for the first time in 1997, and have been a consistent presence in the Bundesliga since, playing a total of 44 matches against each other in a variety of competitions. Wolfsburg have won ten, ten have ended in draws, and Borussia Dortmund have won 24.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, the more recent history between the clubs has been significantly more one sided. Wolfsburg battled to a 0-0 draw in their most recent fixture, a draw which ended a run of five wins for Dortmund.

Prediction

Dortmund have scored two goals or more in the last five games, with the likes of Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho starring in the final third. Wolfsburg are also not short on goals, but have not broken the net anywhere near as frequently as their visitors.

Expect Dortmund to continue their unbeaten form in style.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Wolfsburg