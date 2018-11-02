How to Watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace play in Premier League action on Sunday, Nov. 4.

By Michael Shapiro
November 02, 2018

Chelsea will look to keep its undefeated Premier League season alive on Sunday, hosting Crystal Palace. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is slated for 11 a.m. ET.

Chelsea currently sits third in the Premier League, two points behind Liverpool and Manchester City. First-year manager Maurizio Sarri's club hasn't played dominant soccer of late, though, winning just two of their last five matches. 

Crystal Palace sits in 14th in the Premier League, sporting a record of 2–6–2. Their last victory came on Sept. 15. in a win over Huddersfield. 

How to watch Sunday's match:

Time:11:00 a.m. E.T.

TV: Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

