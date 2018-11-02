Juventus Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Cagliari & Man Utd Fixtures

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

Juventus have received mixed team news ahead of their Serie A clash with Cagliari on Saturday, with midfielder Sami Khedira's return from injury a possibility, whilst key defender Giorgio Chiellini is a fitness doubt for the match.

The Italian champions face 12th placed Cagliari as they look to strengthen their position at the top of the Serie A table ahead of the second instalment of their back-to-back Champions League encounters with Manchester United on Wednesday.

It is a testing and potentially decisive run of fixtures for the Bianconeri, particularly as they look to put some distance between themselves and United at the top of Champions League Group H, but according to Football-ItaliaJuve are likely to be without Chiellini, at least for this weekend.

The iconic Italian centre back is said to be a fitness doubt for the match at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, along with winger Federico Bernardeschi, in what is a potential double injury blow for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

However, the Serie A champions may be boosted by Khedira's return to the fold, as it is suggested that the German midfielder could be primed to play once more having recently returned to full training.

The World Cup winner has been struggling with muscular troubles since having to be replaced with an injury during the early phases of Juventus' 2-0 Champions League win over Valencia in September.

The German's return would add a great deal of experience to a midfield which the home side will be lacking in defence in the absence of captain Giorgio Chiellini.

