Paul Merson Fires Warning to 'Terrible' Arsenal Defence Ahead of Crunch Weekend Clash With Liverpool

Former Arsenal favourite Paul Merson believes the Gunners' defence will struggle with the step up in class when they face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tomorrow.

Arsenal's unforeseen winning run of 11 games came to an end last weekend when their defensive frailties came to the fore, conceding two penalties against Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw.

However impressive their winning run was, their weaknesses at the back were never far from the spotlight. In fact, the Gunners have only kept two clean sheets from ten league games this season and have conceded more goals than any other side in the top seven.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson made his prediction for tomorrow's game, stating: "I can't see anything but a Liverpool win. I think this is the day Arsenal show some big cracks."





With Hector Bellerin set to face a late fitness test, and Laurent Koscielny still sidelined with an Achilles injury, Arsenal are short-staffed at the back.





In last weekend's draw at Selhurst Park, Granit Xhaka was drafted in to play at left-back, far from his comfort zone in the centre of midfield. Wilfried Zaha gave him an uncomfortable afternoon, drawing the second penalty from the Swiss international to earn the Eagles a late point.





"I just think the defence is terrible, all over the place, and no different to what it was before," Merson added in light of the poor result.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

"Leicester's front three aren't even in the same class as Liverpool's. I just cannot see how Arsenal will live with them."





As one of only three unbeaten sides left in the league, Liverpool will be looking to pounce on Arsenal's permeable rearguard to maintain their incredible start to the season.