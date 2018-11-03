Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Identifies Liverpool's Key Threat Ahead of Heavyweight Clash

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has singled out one Liverpool player that Arsenal need to stop in order to come out on top against Klopp's men. The two sides meet at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening and both teams go into the game in red hot form - Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions, whilst Liverpool are yet to taste defeat in the league this season. 

Rather than look to one of Liverpool's devastating front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah as Liverpool's danger man, Emery instead suggested that goalkeeper Alisson Becker is the true threat that Arsenal should look to nullify. 

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Alisson arrived from Roma in the summer for £67m in what was then a world-record fee for a goalkeeper (before Chelsea's capture of Kepa Arrizabalaga), and has been one of the standout performers for Liverpool so far this season.

The uncertainty transmitted by both Loris Karius and Simon Mingolet last season was an achilles heel for the Reds, but Alisson has had an impressive start to life at Anfield - the Brazilian has kept six clean sheets in ten games so far this season, conceding only four goals in the process. 

As reported by Football London, Emery highlighted Alisson as the metronome that starts Liverpool's attacking play.  

"They have individual players and also are a collective," Emery said. 


"They are developing moves with the goalkeeper because they build up through Alisson, the centre-backs and the midfield players. They can progress up the pitch with a lot of quality starting with Alisson."


The Spaniard also suggested that they need to focus on how they can be a threat to Liverpool, rather than the other way around. 

"We need a big match in the individual duels against them and also tactically," he said. "We need to be together and play with our identity and style that we need to impose on them. It’s difficult for 90 minutes but in moments we need to impose our ideas in a duel of 90 minutes."

"We are looking forward to playing against a team like Liverpool. We are excited because our supporters are going to help us in our home."

