Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde Provides Update on Lionel Messi Arm Injury

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed that he will not rush Lionel Messi back into La Blaugrana squad, despite the mercurial number ten recently returning to training. 

The mercurial number ten suffered a "fracture of the radial bone in his right arm" following a collision with Argentina international Franco Vazquez during Barca's 4-2 win over Sevilla in October, and hasn't featured since. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite this, Barcelona have recorded a number of impressive wins recently; most notably, a 5-1 El Clasico hammering of Real Madrid last weekend. 

Due to these performances, Valverde stated (via Marca) that Barca will be patient over Messi's injury: 

"He still has a problem with his arm. It is normal for him to want to get back into training quickly to maintain his form. 

"We're going to wait and see but it has only been two weeks since he injured it so we're still going to wait.

"The fact that the team are playing well doesn't make me cautious with Messi, it is the injury that worries me. Everyone wants Leo to recover well. If he does, then we will be better for having him, we already know that."

While Barca have been in scintillating form of late, as Valverde alluded to, La Blaugrana are undoubtedly a better side when Messi is on the pitch and will be hoping he recovers as soon as possible. 

