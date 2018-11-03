Bayern Munich Chairman Deny Allegations They Were Major Players in Proposed Super League Talks

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has denied claims by Der Spiegel that he has 'betrayed all medium-sized and smaller member clubs' belonging to the European Club Association (ECA).

The Bundesliga champions have also denied that they have taken part in negotiations to form a new European Super League, claims which were also made in the German publication following information they received from Football Leaks.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Der Spiegel claims that a number of European sides were looking to form a new division, unbeknownst to the already established national leagues and football associations.

Bayern Munich have since released a statement to deny the allegations.

"FC Bayern is also unaware of recent plans for a so-called Super League, also reported by 'Der Spiegel', nor has FC Bayern taken part in negotiations relating to such plans," a statement on their official website reads.

"FC Bayern is also unaware of why it is listed in a document quoted in this context by 'Der Spiegel'."

Club chairman Rummenigge added that Bayern Munich stands by their membership to the Bundesliga, as well as the various other club competitions they are currently involved in.

"FC Bayern Munich stands by its membership of the Bundesliga and, as long as I am chairman of the board of FC Bayern, also by the club competitions organised jointly by UEFA and the ECA," Rummenigge said.

Rummenigge is alleged to have actively looked to leave the Bundesliga during his time as chairman of the ECA between 2008 and 2017.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The likes of Real MadridBarcelona and Manchester United were also named among the clubs who were looking to form a new Super League, which could have reportedly come into effect as early as 2021.

