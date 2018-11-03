Everton 3-1 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Richarlison Brace Helps Toffees to Home Win

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

A Richarlison brace and Seamus Coleman strike were enough for Everton to claim a 3-1 win against Brighton, with Lewis Dunk's header in the first half little more than consolation for the Seagulls. 

Gylfi Sigurdsson had two great opportunities inside the opening 12 minutes to break the deadlock, but failed to hit the target with either attempt when he perhaps should've done better. 

Everton had the better of the first half and took a deserved lead in the 26th minute, courtesy of Richarlison's fifth league goal of the season, the Brazilian international lashing home after a swift counter attack from the hosts following a Brighton corner. 

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Despite the lively start from the hosts, Brighton equalised in the 33rd minute with their first real chance of the game, as Dunk rose well to nod home Solly March's cross to put them back on level terms heading into half-time. 

Everton hit back with their second of the game in the 50th minute, Coleman driving his effort into the bottom corner after the ball fell kindly to him from Beram Kayal's initial tackle. 

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Richarlison had his second of the game, and Everton's third in the 77th minute, as the Brazilian intercepted Dunk's poor pass, before keeping his composure to round Mat Ryan and slot home and wrap up all three points for the Toffees. 

EVERTON

Key Talking Point


Marco Silva would've been delighted with the attacking play his side showed at Goodison Park, who were well worth their win against Brighton. 

With Coleman and Lucas Digne providing great width for the Toffees on the flanks, and Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison linking up well through the middle, Everton had a number of opportunities to take the lead before their opener. 

There are plenty of positives to take going forward for Silva in an attacking sense, as Everton made it four wins in their last five Premier League games. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Pickford (6); Coleman (8), Keane (6), Zouma (7), Digne (7); Gomes (7), Gueye (7); Walcott (6), Sigurdsson (8), Bernard (6); Richarlison (8*).

Substitutes: Lookman (6), Calvert-Lewin (N/A), Mina (N/A). 

STAR MAN 

Despite not being a typical striker, Richarlison took his chances well when they presented itself, especially considering he could've been forced off with a nasty looking ankle injury in the first half.

The Brazilian finished superbly in the 26th minute to open the scoring, while he showed great composure to grab his second of the game and seal all three points, while his link-up play with Gylfi Sigurdsson is a positive sign of things to come for Everton. 

WORST PLAYER


Theo Walcott endured a mixed afternoon, and was consistently inconsistent for the vast majority of his 85 minutes on the field.

For all the pace and dribbling skill he showed at times, his miss from Bernard's cross at the start of the second half was criminal, which thankfully didn't cost his side. 



BRIGHTON


Key Talking Point


Chris Hughton will rue defensive errors from his side that meant they couldn't take anything from their game against Everton. 

The hosts scored their opener from a Brighton corner, which would really irk Hughton, while Coleman was offered too much space on the edge of the area for his goal just five minutes after the restart, with Dunk's poor pass across goal for Everton's third goal compounded their afternoon. 

Brighton had managed to get to half time level, however their defensive lapses meant they weren't deserving of anything come full time. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Ryan (5); Bruno (5), Duffy (7), Dunk (6), Bong (6); Kayal (5), Stephens (6); Jahanbakhsh (5), Izquierdo (5), March (6); Murray (6). 

Substitutes: Knockaert (5), Bissouma (5), Andone (N/A). 

STAR MAN 

While it was a largely forgettable afternoon for a number of Brighton players, Shane Duffy stood out with a competent display for the Seagulls, who impressed at the back for the Seagulls despite conceding three times, with the centre back making a number of key headers and blocks to limit the damage. 

Dunk would've been Brighton's star man had he not handed Everton their third goal with the poor pass to Duffy. 

WORST PLAYER


Alireza Jahanbakhsh had a very ineffective afternoon at Goodison Park, with the Iranian international a peripheral figure for Brighton in an attacking sense, offering very little down both the right and the left hand side.

Looking Ahead


Everton face a stern test for their next game, as they travel to London to face a Chelsea side who have enjoyed a fine start to the season. 

Brighton meanwhile will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to Wales to play a Cardiff side in the midst of a relegation battle. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)