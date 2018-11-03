Everton Manager Marco Silva Insists He Wants to Be a Part of a Long Term 'Project' at Goodison Park

After six jobs in the last seven years, Everton manager Marco Silva has insisted he's ready to commit to a long term project on Merseyside. His side currently sit in ninth position in the table, and they host Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Silva finally took the reins at Goodison Park following Sam Allardyce's summer departure, after a long chase which saw the Portuguese manager lose his job at Watford as a result.

Silva earned an impressive reputation whilst managing in Europe. League titles and a consecutive wins record (17) with Olympiakos accompanies a Portuguese cup win with Sporting on Silva's CV, and he also took minnows Estoril from the Portuguese second division to the Europa League in three seasons.

The Everton job may be Silva's first chance to reach a level of stability in England, as he was only at Hull for half a season before their relegation, and his Watford tenure came to a premature end shortly after Everton had made their interest in the 41-year-old clear. Silva insists he is now ready for a long term project.

"When I spoke to the owner we both agreed that we have a long project here and we have to do it step by step," said Silva to the Daily Mail.

"We have to build a club to be competitive in the long-term. I want to achieve important things here and win, of course. I have only one way to work and that is 100 per cent focus and commitment. That is what drives me and please understand that I was like that at my other clubs too.

"I understand the point you make, of course. These last years I have not stayed more than one year at a club. But when I started as a manager [at Estoril] I was there for three years and we did amazing things. It was a project. That is what I want to do here."

Everton have threatened to break into the top four at times since David Moyes' departure for Manchester United in 2013. Roberto Martinez came close to leading them to Champions League football, and Ronald Koeman also brought the club back to European competition via the Europa League.

Under an ambitious owner willing to spend money in Farhad Moshiri, Everton may finally have the platform to achieve something big, and Silva wants to be the man spearheading that project.

"We have changed many things. New manager and new football structure, new players who need to understand me and understand the club. I can't change everything in three months. I know a manager doesn't ever have time to look long-term. You have to support everything with results.

"But if we keep doing what we do behind the scenes - giving the players something new every day and developing the squad - we'll achieve what I want. I want to win titles here. It's not easy but I want to do something important."