'Injuries FC': Spurs Fans Take to Twitter to React With Star Men Ruled Out of Clash Against Wolves

It's been a tough two weeks for Tottenham and their fans. They were pegged back late by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League to draw 2-2, before losing at home to Manchester City in the Premier League just five days later after a disappointing performance.

Although, fans were finally given something to cheer about on Wednesday night as Tottenham ran out 3-1 winners against West Ham at the London Stadium in the Carabao Cup. It was a win which lifted the club heading into their Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday, however Spurs have been dealt a number of blows prior to kick off.



The club revealed ahead of the game that Eric Dier and Danny Rose will miss out through a thigh and groin injury respectively, whilst Victor Wanyama is also set to miss out after picking up a knee injury during the game against West Ham.

It certainly leaves Mauricio Pochettino with limited options, and it's fair to say fans aren't happy with the developing injury crisis. Some took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

Good luck 👍 — 🔺SERUPH 🔺®️🇬🇭🇳🇬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DcDusechristian) November 2, 2018

Victor should have undergone a knee surgery the minute he got injured last year,By now he would be back fully fit..Now he will be back after 3 weeks,Play one game and get injured again — Lankenua (@Lankenua) November 2, 2018

Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama have suddenly become injury prone and it's worrying! — Michael Donkor (@mikyonehotspur) November 2, 2018

Club news: signed no one

Kept: levy



Money is bigger than success #fedup — Gary (@gazzabob85) November 2, 2018

so that minor issue for rose will have kept him out for 7 weeks at least — Chanticleer (@Chanticleer80) November 2, 2018

Jesus, Injuries FC. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) November 2, 2018

They'll certainly be hoping those who are called upon can deliver what would be a vital win for a Tottenham side in need of confidence. It won't be an easy game, with Wolves already proving this season they have what it takes to cause an upset.

They were able to hold reigning champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Molineux before snatching another 1-1 draw against Manchester United. They currently sit in 11th place and could climb as high as two places with a win.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages