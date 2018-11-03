Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has refused to comment on rumors surrounding Paul Pogba's potential return to the Allianz Stadium in the near future.

When quizzed, Allegri deflected by stating that he is more worried about facing the mercurial midfielder next week in the UEFA Champions League, when Pogba returns to Turin for the first time since his 2016 departure on Wednesday night.

Allegri stated (via the Daily Mirror): “Talking about Pogba is useless.

“Like all players who are not part of Juventus, I can not and I do not want to talk about players from other teams.

“Pogba is young and still has room for improvement, now he is a player of Manchester and unfortunately on Wednesday we have to meet him. If he does not come it would be better."

The rumors regarding Pogba's move back to Turin re-surface this week after the player revealed that he still sees Turin as his "home" (via RMC Sport).

Pogba's comments, rather than on the potential of re-signing for La Vecchia Signora, were in regards to his excitement to return to the Allianz Stadium as a Man Utd player.

The dynamic midfielder is set to play his first competitive game in Turin since 2016 on Wednesday, when his Man Utd side face Juve in the UEFA Champions League group stages. In their previous encounter at Old Trafford, Juventus ran out 1-0 winners, and wholly dismantled a below par Red Devils side.

This is not the first time Pogba has been linked with a Juve return in recent months. Following his apparent falling out with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, the World Cup winner has been consistently linked with a move back to Turin - where he spent four trophy-laden years.

When previously linked however, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici quelled rumours by stating:

"We love him very much," he said of Pogba, quoted by the Independent. "We want him to do well since we are close to him but he isn't a Juve player anymore. We're connected to him, but we've never thought about it and we're not going to think about it."