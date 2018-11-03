Leganes 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Diego Simeone's Men Frustrated Again

Atletico Madrid endured another frustrating afternoon as they blew their chance to go top of the La Liga table after a draw with Leganes.

The game was short on key chances for both sides, and looked like following a similar pattern to the previous meetings between these sides at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The deadlock was broken eventually though, as Atletico’s mercurial Frenchman Antoine Greizmann stepped up for his side to score a spectacular 25 yard free kick – a spark his side desperately needed on a relatively poor day.

They were pegged back however after Leganes scored from their own set piece the ball hitting the crossbar and falling on the goal line to substitute Guido Carillo, who tapped it home.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

It proved to be another frustrating day for Diego Simeone and his side as they failed to set the pace and put pressure on Barcelona.