Man Utd Will Rival Chelsea & Italian Giants in Race to Sign Fiorentina Prodigy Federico Chiesa

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Italy international Federico Chiesa alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It is believed that the 21-year-old forward, who is the son of legendary striker Enrico Chiesa, is entering the final season of his Fiorentina deal, with Serie A giants Juventus and Inter having previously shortlisted him as a major transfer target.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Napoli are also keeping tabs on the young forward, and Carlo Ancelotti's side reportedly even have the option to sign Chiesa ahead of their European rivals thanks to an agreement with La Viola.

Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) now claims that Manchester United will look to sign Chiesa in January. The Mirror add that this is because manager José Mourinho has been awarded with a £100m transfer kitty ahead of the winter window.

It is expected that Mourinho will look to use Chiesa in his natural position on the right wing, but it has been suggested that the Italy international could play off of Romelu Lukaku or even in an attacking midfield role.

Chiesa's goalscoring record in Serie A leaves a lot to be desired, with the 21-year-old only finding the back of the net 11 times during his 73 appearances.

However, the forward's creativity is what has attracted Europe's biggest clubs to his attention. Chiesa boasts an outstanding passing range and often comes short to provide support to his teammates, but the Italy international is equally happy to take defenders on in one on one situations.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Chelsea are also interested in bringing Chiesa to Stamford Bridge as both Willian and Pedro are now in their 30s. 


Maurizio Sarri knows Chiesa well following his time in charge of Napoli. The young forward only ever lost one game against the now Chelsea manager during their time together in Serie A, and he even claimed an assist during Fiorentina's 3-0 over the Partenopei last season.

