Martin Keown Names Liverpool Defender as Weak Spot for Arsenal to Target in Crunch Clash

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has claimed to have identified a weak point in the Liverpool team which his former side should look to exploit when the sides meet on Saturday evening. Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates with the visitors undefeated all season, and the Gunners enjoying a 13 game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Surprisingly Keown has identified Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson as the player which Arsenal should target if they are to come away from the Premier League clash with all three points.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Robertson has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers since displacing Alberto Moreno from the side midway through last season. Robertson, who was named Scotland captain earlier this season, has played in nine of Liverpool's ten games so far this Premier League campaign, providing two assists in the process.

"In Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Liverpool have two of the quickest centre backs in the land,” Keown told the Liverpool Echo. “But Arsenal have pace in attack with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who should be asking questions of Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson.

“I have seen him tested when playing for Scotland and it could be an area Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi try to exploit.”

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Liverpool's defence has been much improved this season, resulting in the Reds conceding just four goals in the Premier League - the second best defensive record behind Manchester City. Robertson has contributed as much going forward as he has defensively, as his two assists suggest.

The 24-year-old has also helped Liverpool keep six clean sheets in the league so far this season. Robertson will need to be on top form to nullify the threats of the likes of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette if Liverpool are to come out on top six clash.