Mauricio Pochettino Talks Down His Own Influence in Convincing Players to Sign New Deals

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has talked down his own role in convincing a number of Spurs players to sign new contracts in recent months, after Dele Alli admitted after signing a new six year deal this week that the Argentine's influence had helped him decide to put pen to paper. 

The club still have some players to tie down, most notably Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, but Alli has joined Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Davinson Sanchez and Erik Lamela in signing new long-term deals. 

Speaking ahead of the weekend's action, Pochettino said: “They have confidence in me, yes of course. But it is not that they attached to me only. It is about the club, it is about many things. If I believe Dele or a different player is only going to sign a contract because of me, it is a bad feeling, or I am wrong in my head.

“I think for me the most important thing...I think the club always need to be above the manager, the player. You need to feel you are going to play of course but it is about wanting to play for Tottenham. You need to play for something that is bigger than a person. 

"It is nice to hear the player say one of the reasons is the manager or the chairman or the new stadium is so exciting. I want to hear them say I want to play for Tottenham, to make history, to touch glory with this badge. For me I feel proud the players care about you, but I repeat the responsibility is wanting to play for the glory of the club.”

