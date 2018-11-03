Milan in Talks to Re-Sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic From LA Galaxy in January Transfer Window

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

Italian giants AC Milan will offer former striker Zlatan Ibrahimović the chance to return to the club during the January transfer window.

The 37-year-old is currently playing for American side LA Galaxy, but his team's failure to qualify for the MLS post-season has opened the door to a possible exit from the StubHub Center less than one year after joining the club.

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

Ibrahimović has scored 22 goals in 27 appearances for the Galaxy, who he joined from Manchester United in March in what many believed would be the last big move of his career.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) report that Milan want to bring Ibrahimović back to San Siro in the January transfer window.

The former Sweden international previously spent two years on their books, scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances. Having also spent time with neighbours Inter, Ibrahimović would have a third separate spell in the city if this rumoured deal goes through.

The Rossoneri do face a major hurdle in regards to Financial Fair Play, however, as the club have already committed €35m to the signing of Flamengo star Lucas Paquetá.

The Brazil international will swap Rio de Janeiro for Milan when the transfer window opens in eight weeks, adding to the €125m that was spent during the summer.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Gennaro Gattuso's side might not be done there either. Only Sassuolo this season have conceded more goals than Milan out of teams in the top half of the table, meaning that the Rossoneri could look to bolster their side defensively as they push to return to the Champions League.

