Nottingham Forrest Confirm Arrival of Iran International Karim Ansarifard

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Iran international and former Olympiacos striker Karim Ansarifard.





The 28-year-old has moved to the City Ground as a free agent after his three-year spell in Greece came to an end in August.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Ansarifard was linked with moves across Europe throughout the summer, and rumours of a move to Aitor Karanka's side started well before his contract expired with Olympiacos.





After months of chasing Ansarifard, Forest confirmed on their official website on Saturday that the experienced striker would be joining their ranks with immediate effect.





He will compete with the likes of Lewis Grabban and Daryl Murphy for a place in the starting lineup, with Nottingham Forest now looking to move back up the table and into the play-off places following their recent defeat to Burton Albion.

Lots and lots of Olympiakos fans saying that we have got a gem in Karim Ansarifard. Pleasing to hear. #nffc — Trickygbh (@Trickygbh) November 3, 2018

Ansarifard spent last season with Olympiacos where he was directly involved in 30 goals, booking his place in Iran's squad for the World Cup during the summer.





During the tournament in Russia, Ansarifard scored a dramatic stoppage-time penalty to snatch a point off of reigning European champions Portugal during the group stages.





The experienced journeyman, who has previously played in Spain and his native Iran, often played second fiddle to Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh during the World Cup, although he was involved in all three of their matches.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Early on in his career, Ansarifard was dubbed as the successor to legendary Iran striker Ali Daei. The former Bayern Munich striker scored 109 international goals during his career.