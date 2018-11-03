Tottenham Weigh Up January Move for Espanyol Defender After Making 'Several' Scouting Trips

Tottenham have been scouting Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso this season and are considering a move during the January transfer window.

The north Londoners have come under fire for their inactivity in the transfer market, with Spurs the only side in the Premier League who didn't make a single signing during the summer.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Following a season filled with frustration due to the club's stadium fiasco, Pochettino is now looking to add a new face to his squad and the Mirror claims that Spurs' head coach wants to raid his former club, Espanyol.





It is reported that Tottenham have made 'several trips' to the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat this season to build up their file on former Real Madrid Castilla defender Hermoso, who is also being linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabéu.





The 23-year-old is only entering his second year with the Catalan side but Hermoso is already making a name for himself in La Liga.

Great news for @SpursOfficial fans. These new contracts for the star players at the club are more significant and important than a new signing from elsewhere that may or may not work. https://t.co/e2TDRYcfmV — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 30, 2018

Hermoso has scored two goals in just 10 appearances already this season, helping the Periquitos into the European places in the league table.

While Tottenham are looking to freshen their squad with new signings, the club are also continuing to work hard behind the scenes to extend their best players' contracts this season.

Star midfielder Dele Alli became the latest player to put pen to paper on a six-year contract with Tottenham, citing Pochettino's influence on the dressing room as a huge factor in extending his current deal.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The England international has joined Harry Kane and Davinson Sánchez as first team stars who are tied to the club until 2024, while the likes of Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Winks have contracts which run until 2023.