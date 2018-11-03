Tottenham Weigh Up January Move for Espanyol Defender After Making 'Several' Scouting Trips

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

Tottenham have been scouting Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso this season and are considering a move during the January transfer window.

The north Londoners have come under fire for their inactivity in the transfer market, with Spurs the only side in the Premier League who didn't make a single signing during the summer.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Following a season filled with frustration due to the club's stadium fiasco, Pochettino is now looking to add a new face to his squad and the Mirror claims that Spurs' head coach wants to raid his former club, Espanyol.


It is reported that Tottenham have made 'several trips' to the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat this season to build up their file on former Real Madrid Castilla defender Hermoso, who is also being linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabéu.


The 23-year-old is only entering his second year with the Catalan side but Hermoso is already making a name for himself in La Liga.

Hermoso has scored two goals in just 10 appearances already this season, helping the Periquitos into the European places in the league table.

While Tottenham are looking to freshen their squad with new signings, the club are also continuing to work hard behind the scenes to extend their best players' contracts this season.

Star midfielder Dele Alli became the latest player to put pen to paper on a six-year contract with Tottenham, citing Pochettino's influence on the dressing room as a huge factor in extending his current deal.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The England international has joined Harry Kane and Davinson Sánchez as first team stars who are tied to the club until 2024, while the likes of Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Winks have contracts which run until 2023.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)