Unai Emery Reveals His Aim to 'Write a New History' Against the Top 6 Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has stated that he is intent on "writing a new history" with Arsenal by rectifying the club's horrid recent form against the top six.

The Gunners face their sternest test since week two of the Premier League season, when they clash with league leaders Liverpool on Saturday evening, and it's a challenge Emery is excited to take on.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Having won a measly five of their last 32 meetings with top six foes, the new Arsenal manager has stated that Saturday's top of the table encounter will be a chance for the club to right their previous wrongs against the Premier League's elite (via club website):

"We want to write a new history. The new history is in the present and also, with our players, our quality and our capacity, I believe in my players and this project.

"We are starting this project with a very positive way with what we are doing. We are in our mentality that we also need to improve things but each match they are giving us a lot of information for improvement and development and I trust in my players."

The top six clash arguably couldn't come at a better for the Gunners. Arsenal have been one of the form teams across Europe in recent weeks, winning 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Unai Emery's men currently sit fourth in the Premier League table - four points adrift of Liverpool - and will see this weekend's clash as an opportunity to announce themselves as genuine title contenders.