Unai Emery Wants to Take Inspiration From Jurgen Klopp & 'Smile More' Off the Field

November 03, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted he's taking inspiration from Jurgen Klopp in a bid to emulate the German's enthusiasm on the sidelines. 

The Gunners are set to face Klopp's Liverpool at the Emirates, with a win for the north London side putting them within a point of the Reds, as they look to keep tabs with the sides at the top of the Premier League. 

Speaking ahead the game, as quoted by The Telegraph, Emery has revealed his aim to replicate the passion that Klopp exhibits on the touchline, believing it can translate to his players on the field. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He said: "I want to enjoy it every day. I look at Klopp and he smiles every day. I want to smile like him. A smile is better when you win. We need to do things positive, with smiling and then enjoying, but also enjoying and working.

"I need to learn to smile more. When we win it is more easy. I need also to smile at other moments. But our work is very demanding work for us. Every day we need to be very prepared for each match. Then it is very easy to transmit to the players a smile."

After a difficult start to the season, losing to both Manchester City and ChelseaArsenal have won 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions, although the game against another 'top six' rival in Liverpool represents a stern test for Emery's side. 

The Spaniard has spoken glowingly of last season's Champions League finalists however, insisting they are an 'example' that his Arsenal side can aspire to emulate.

He added: "This team three seasons ago, they were playing in the final of the Europa League. Their development was to last season play in the final of the Champions League. For us, it’s a good example of how you can improve."

