Eddie Howe Finds Bournemouth's Defeat Hard to Accept Following Man Utd's Late Winner

November 04, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe described his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United as 'tough' to accept. 

The Cherries started the first half well, taking the lead after 11 minutes though Callum Wilson, although Anthony Martial equalised for the visitors on the 35th minute, before Marcus Rashford netted the winner two minutes into added time to claim all three points.

While Howe was impressed by his side's performance, especially in the first half, he admitted that the result at full time was difficult to come to terms with. 

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "It was a tough one for us. A lot of aspects of our play were very good, especially in that opening period.

"The discussion at half-time was of course that we weren't winning, but deserved to be winning by more than one. They made some good substitutions and the game was different."

The result sees Bournemouth remain in sixth place in the Premier League, as Howe's side will look to return to winning ways in their next game when they make the long trip north to face Newcastle at St James' Park. 

Despite suffering their third league defeat of the season, Howe believed there were plenty of positives to take from his side's performance, ranking it as one of the club's best since their promotion to the top flight in 2015.


He added: "There's so many good things to come from the game. It's one of the best since we have been promoted and can't fault anyone with effort.

"Full credit to United for sticking in the game because it couldn't have been easy. Some of our attacking movement was second to none."

