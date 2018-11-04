Everton Considering Player-Plus-Cash Deal for Crystal Palace Starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Everton are keen to sign Crystal Palace wonderkid Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and are considering offering one of their fringe players to the Eagles in an attempt to strike a deal for the 20-year-old.

Since making his debut for Palace in early 2018, Wan-Bissaka has been the subject of much excitement from fans. The right-back has regularly impressed, showcasing incredible composure against any opponent. He has made 12 appearances for his club this season, missing just one Premier League match against Watford.

News of Everton's interest in the youngster comes from The Sun, who state that the Toffees are keen to identify a long-term replacement to 30-year-old Seamus Coleman, who has struggled with serious injuries in recent years.





Palace are said to value Wan-Bissaka very highly, meaning any deal for the defender would certainly not be a cheap one. As a result, Everton are contemplating offering either Ademola Lookman or Cenk Tosun to the London club as they hope to tempt the Eagles to part with Wan-Bissaka.

21-year-old Lookman has struggled to cement a permanent place in Everton's first team, even spending part of last season on loan with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He has made just five appearances in the Premier League this season, with his longest outing lasting just 33 minutes.





He is highly thought of by many fans, and deciding to part with Lookman would certainly be a controversial decision for Everton. However, Palace are believed to be long-term admirers of Lookman, meaning Everton may have no choice but to give him up in order to sign Wan-Bissaka.

Tosun has also been suggested as a potential makeweight for the deal, after losing his place in the starting lineup to the likes of Richarlison, Bernard and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.





Roy Hodgson's side have been struggling greatly in front of goal this season, meaning they could be tempted by a striker who has netted seven goals in 24 Premier League appearances.