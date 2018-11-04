Lionel Messi Could Feature in Champions League Clash With Inter After Rapid Recovery From Injury

Lionel Messi could be in contention for Barcelona's trip to Inter on Wednesday after making a miraculous recovery from a broken arm.

Messi was taken off during Barcelona's 2-0 win over Sevilla on October 20th and has missed out on all of the Catalan giant's recent games, which included a 5-1 thumping of Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Messi could be making a sensational return to action on Wednesday, just 17 days after picking up the injury against Sevilla.

Whilst Messi could be available for the match, there is no word yet as to whether Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde will be willing to risk him in such a crucial game.

Valverde has already discussed Messi's situation, stating, as per the Daily Express: "If Messi was ready tomorrow, he'd be there and we would be stronger.

Lionel Messi could return from his arm injury as early as Tuesday’s #UCL game against Inter Milan 👀 pic.twitter.com/VIBVwNSLUq — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 4, 2018

“He gives us that differential factor and we maintain the block and the sense of the team. So, the only thing with Leo is the affect it could have on his injury. We want him back. With Leo, we're better.

"The team's form is not making me more cautious with Leo - I'm being cautious because of injury he has.”

Barcelona are sitting pretty at the top of their Champions League group after picking up a maximum of nine points from their opening three matches and they know that just a point against Inter will be enough to confirm their spot in the knockout stages of the competition.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Whether or not Valverde opts to risk Messi on Wednesday, the diminutive Argentinean will almost certainly be ready for Barcelona's La Liga clash against Real Betis next weekend.