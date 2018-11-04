Luciano Spalleti Satisfied to See Fans Happy as Inter Cruise to Victory Over Genoa

Luciano Spalleti insisted that seeing fans inside the San Siro stadium happy was the most satisfying thing he took from Inter's 5-0 victory over Genoa on Saturday.

The Italian made up to five changes to his side ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona but the Nerazzurri were unaffected. Inter were in fine form, scoring through Roberto Gagliardini (2), Matteo Politano, João Mário and Radja Nainggolan.

Spalleti praised the victory, noting his side's consistency and the positive attitude they showed to maintain it.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"To reiterate our current form is the most important thing, because you start from zero again after every win," the Inter boss said, according to the club's official website.

"We started the game well, showing the right attitude as a team. Then, we were rewarded with the result.

"The most satisfying thing for me was seeing the 70,000 Interisti happy at the stadium today. They’ve always been there, even in the difficult moments, and this shows their love for the colours. To earn applause from these fans is something special."

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

Spalleti commented on his side's performance, saying: "The way we managed the ball with great conviction shows how the group has improved, it allows us to test the opposition’s tactics and it lightens the load on our defence, meaning the whole team is involved in both phases of play.





"In this way, individual quality also comes to the fore. The professionalism of the lads and the serious way they work was shown by the performances of those who have featured less, such as Gagliardini. We put in a quality performance – one that shows the quality we have in this squad."