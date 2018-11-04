Luis Suarez Says Barcelona Must 'Self-Evaluate' Following Narrow 3-2 Victory Against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has claimed that Barcelona must analyse themselves after they came within minutes of suffering a deserved defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Suarez, on the back of a hat trick against Real Madrid, opened the scoring for Barcelona, only for Rayo Vallecano to fight back and take a well-deserved 2-1 lead. Late goals from Suarez and Ousmane Dembele won all three points for Barcelona, but they were certainly outplayed by Rayo Vallecano, who managed more shots and dribbles than their superstar opponents.

Speaking after the game, the Uruguayan admitted that Barcelona had underestimated their opponents. He is quoted by Marca as saying: "It may be that there was an excess of confidence.





"We also have to give credit to the opponent, who are in need of points.

"The important thing was that we turned it around and got the three points, now we have to self-evaluate."

The former Liverpool striker then added that he was pleased to be scoring some crucial goals, but the overall performance of the team is the most important thing.

He said: "You try to help the team to win points. It was just one of those nights when it worked out and I scored the goals to help the team."

Suarez, like the rest of his Barcelona teammates, has come under close scrutiny as a result of Lionel Messi's injury. During his absence from the side, fans hoped the likes of Suarez, Dembele and Philippe Coutinho would step up and lead the side, and Suarez has certainly not disappointed.

The 31-year-old now has nine goals and six assists from his 15 appearances this season, and has been a huge part of the reason why Barcelona currently find themselves top of the La Liga table.

He will be hoping to continue his electric run of form when Barcelona travel to the San Siro to face Inter, in what has the potential to be a decisive match in Group B of the Champions League.